Joe Cornish to direct adaptation of Mark Millar's Starlight comic

Get ready for the next big comic book movie – Joe Cornish will direct an adaptation of Starlight, the superhero comic by Mark Millar, according to The Hollywood Reporter . Cornish will also pen the movie's script, but there's no word of any casting decisions yet.

First published in 2014, Millar describes Starlight as a cross between Flash Gordon and The Dark Knight Returns – it follows a space hero who saved the universe 35 years ago but came back to Earth, where no one believed his stories. After settling down, getting married, and having kids, he's called back for one last adventure.

Cornish's credentials include directing 2011's Attack the Block , John Boyega's first big-screen role in which he plays the leader of a group of South London teens who must protect their estate from an alien invasion, and The Kid Who Would Be King , a contemporary take on the legend of King Arthur. He also has co-writing credits with his frequent collaborator and friend Edgar Wright on Ant-Man , starring Paul Rudd, and Steven Spielberg's animated movie The Adventures of Tintin .

Meanwhile, Millar is a prolific comic book writer, whose work has been extensively adapted for the big screen (including as part of the MCU) – his impressive resumé includes Kick-Ass , Kingsman: The Secret Service (and its sequels), Captain America: Civil War , and Logan , to name a few.