Jim Carrey criticises Will Smith's "selfish" Oscars slap and the Academy's "spineless" reaction

Jim Carrey has condemned Will Smith's actions at the 2022 Oscars after the actor – who went on to win an award for his performance in King Richard – slapped comedian Chris Rock for making comments about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

"I was sickened by the standing ovation [after his win]," Carrey said in an interview with CBS (via IndieWire ). "Hollywood is just spineless en masse and it really felt like this is a really clear indication that we aren’t the cool club anymore."

Rock, who was presenting at the Oscars, made a joke about Pinkett Smith's hair. She has alopecia, a hair loss condition, and Smith responded by yelling, "Keep my wife’s name out your fucking mouth."

"I’d have announced this morning that I was suing Will for $200 million because that video is going to be there forever, it’s going to be ubiquitous," Carrey continued. "That insult is gonna last a very long time. If you want to yell from the audience and show disapproval or say something on Twitter [that’s fine]. But you do not have the right to walk up on stage and smack somebody in the face because they said words.

"[The slap] came out of nowhere because Will has something going on inside him that’s frustrated. I wish him the best. I have nothing against Will Smith. He’s done great things, but that was not a good moment. It cast a shadow over everyone’s shining moment last night… It was a selfish moment."

Will Smith has since apologized for the incident. "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris," reads a statement posted to Smith's social media account. "I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

In the post, Smith calls violence, in all of its forms, "poisonous and destructive", and describes his behavior at the Oscars are "unacceptable and inexcusable".

