Janelle Monae set to join Knives Out sequel

The illustrious Janelle Monae is currently in talks to join the cast of the Knives Out sequel, per sources at The Hollywood Reporter. The news of her negotiations comes right after announcements of both Edward Norton and Dave Bautista possibly joining the cast of the next installment from creator Rian Johnson.

With all the casting news over the last few days, the plot details for Knives Out 2 are still unknown, but one thing is for sure, it will be just as star-studded as the original. Daniel Craig is already confirmed to be reprising his role as the super-sleuth, Benoit Blanc. Production of the follow-up movie is slated to begin sometime this summer in Greece.

Netflix offered no comment regarding casting. The streaming service recently closed a deal in March just over $450 million for the next two installments of the growing Jonhson brainchild. A reasonably significant investment for one of the most talked-about movies to come out of 2019. The first installment received critical acclaim, particularly for its screenplay, direction, and acting. Knives Out also grossed $311.4 million worldwide.

As for Monae, she has been quite busy herself. The singer-songwriter and actress recently starred in season 2 of the Amazon Prime series Homecoming. Monae was also in the race-horror film Antebellum and had a role in The Glorias.

You can currently find Knives Out streaming on Amazon Prime along with some of our picks for the best movies on Amazon Prime.