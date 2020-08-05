James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad has "zero interference" from studios and the first glimpse is coming very soon

It’s very rare for a superhero movie to be wholly one person’s vision anymore, but it appears that will be the case for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. The director says there has been “zero interference” with his work and has also revealed when we’ll get a first look at the 2021 reboot.

“I can confirm The Suicide Squad is 100%, zero interference, no-holds-barred ME, &, again, I can't wait for you guys to get a glimpse of it at DC FanDome,” Gunn said on Twitter, while also hinting that we’ll hear more about whether it’ll be slapped with an R rating at the August 22 event.

I can confirm #TheSuicideSquad is 100%, zero interference, no-holds-barred ME, &, again, I can't wait for you guys to get a glimpse of it at #DCFanDome. (Yes, I'm pimping FanDome a lot, but that's because I know how exciting it's going to be - for my film & other stuff too!😬) https://t.co/CClwKIi5nSAugust 4, 2020

Wait for #DCFanDome.August 4, 2020

While some brief footage at FanDome was perhaps expected – but not confirmed by the original announcement – it’s reassuring to see that low-key the most intriguing DCEU film will be showing off its goods.

Boasting a cast that features everyone from a returning Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, to Peter Capaldi, to John Cena, The Suicide Squad is likely to be a quasi-reboot of David Ayer’s Suicide Squad.

Ayer has been increasingly vocal in recent months about cuts to his finished product, while Zack Snyder has stepped up to present the Justice League Snyder Cut on HBO Max in “early-to-mid 2021.”

There won’t be any calls for a Gunn Cut this time around, however. The Guardians of the Galaxy director is bringing his inimitable brand of anarchic, entertaining fun over to the DC brand. Bring on the FanDome.