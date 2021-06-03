After seeing God of War Ragnarok delayed into 2022, you might be wondering whether your faithful PS4 will be left behind in favor of the new, shiny, and notoriously elusive PS5. As you're likely well aware, it's incredibly challenging to find PS5 stock right now, which isn't fun when there are PS5 exclusives you want to play.

In the case of God of War Ragnarok, it wasn't clear whether it would come to last-gen consoles until very recently, so the stress of trying to buy a PS5 was heightened by the very real possibility that you wouldn't be able to play the sequel at launch. Fortunately, after months of tight-lipped non-answers from Sony Santa Monica, we finally have some details about God of War Ragnarok's target platforms.

Is God of War Ragnarok coming to PS4?

Thankfully, just this week PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst confirmed that God of War Ragnarok is in fact a cross-gen title, launching on PS4 as well as PS5. Of course, you can expect it to be optimized for PS5 with 4K visuals, 60 FPS, ray tracing support, DualSense features and the like, but it's now confirmed that you'll at least be able to play it on PS4.

"Where it makes sense to develop a title for both PS4 and PS5 — for Horizon Forbidden West, the next God of War, GT7 — we’ll continue looking at that," said Hulst in an interview on the PlayStation Blog. "And if PS4 owners want to play that game, then they can. If they want to go on and play the PS5 version, that game will be there for them."

The fact that God of War Ragnarok is coming to PS4 was really only mentioned in passing, and as such we don't have any additional details about the differences between the PS4 and PS5 versions, nor have we heard about a possible free upgrade path. Developers have been keen to offer new-gen versions of their games to players who own the last-gen versions, so there's a good chance Sony Santa Monica – which released a free PS5 upgrade patch for the original God of War – will offer something similar to PS4 owners who want to upgrade to the PS5 version.

Of course, not everyone agrees with Sony's messaging on PS5 exclusives and cross-gen titles. Here's GamesRadar's Alex Avard asking when PlayStation stopped believing in generations.