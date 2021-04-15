Indiana Jones 5 adds Mads Mikkelsen to its impressive cast

Indiana Jones 5 just added another name to its cast list, Hannibal and Death Stranding star Mads Mikkelsen.

The news comes from Deadline, just a few days after it was revealed that Phoebe Waller-Bridge has landed a lead role in the movie, joining Harrison Ford.

There's no news yet on the role Mikkelsen will play or what adventurer Jones might face during the new film, but a release date has been set for July 29, 2022.

Directing the impressive lineup will be James Mangold - director of Marvel's Logan and The Wolverine - as he takes over from Steven Spielberg. It's a first for the movie series, but Spielberg will still be on set as a hands-on producer.

In December, Frank Marshall, a producer on the movie, spoke to Den of Geek about what to expect from Indiana Jones 5, and highlighted just how early on in production the project is.

"There will only be one Indiana Jones and that’s Harrison Ford. What I’m excited about with Jim [James Mangold] is a great story. I think you see that in his movies like Ford Vs Ferrari. It’s all about characters and telling a good story. So I’m excited to see what he comes up with. I haven’t seen [the script] yet so I don’t know what to tell you."

