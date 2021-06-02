The iCarly sequel series has a new trailer, because nothing from your childhood is sacred anymore

The iCarly sequel series now has a trailer – and it's promising to be a "grown up" update of the Nickelodeon series you knew and loved back in the day.

In the trailer, Carly revives the fictional iCarly web show with the help of her brother Spencer and pal Freddie. "This is still iCarly, but it's grown up now," she says at the start of the clip, and that definitely seems an accurate description – all the usual mayhem from the original series is back, along with some new, more mature problems for Carly. In fact, it looks like Carly is going to be living more of the influencer life now, as well as dealing with some love life woes. Check out the trailer below.

Stream the first three episodes June 17, only on Paramount Plus.

The follow-up sees the return of Miranda Cosgrove as Carly, Jerry Trainor as Spencer, and Nathan Kress as Freddie, who is now a divorcee. New cast members are Laci Mosley as Carly's roommate and friend Harper, and Jaidyn Triplett as Freddie's stepdaughter Millicent. Meanwhile, Reed Alexander is back as Carly's rival Nevel, as is Danielle Morrow as iCarly superfan Nora Dershlit, and Mary Scheer as Freddie's overbearing mother Marissa.

It sounds like the revival will bring iCarly up to date with the modern internet landscape, which has changed a lot since the series originally ended in 2012.

"She hasn't done iCarly in a long time, and she decides to start it up again in the pilot," Cosgrove told Entertainment Weekly. "So we're exploring what her new show is. And even though it's iCarly, it's not the same as it was before. So we've been exploring a lot of different things with that, just like what a 26-year-old would really be doing if they had a YouTube channel nowadays."

She added: "We're getting to explore different things with [what] the characters go through that we would never have been able to do before, that's a lot more like stuff that's happened in our real lives and things that people in their 20s and 30s go through."

The revival will be a Paramount Plus original, and the first three episodes land this June 17, with the rest of the series arriving weekly. In the meantime, check out our roundup of the best TV shows of all time.