I Know What You Did Last Summer TV remake to premiere this October

I know that you're about to know that the I Know What You Did Last Summer TV remake is coming to a small screen this fall.

Amazon Studios revealed the news during the Comic-Con@Home panel, where showrunner Sara Goodman (TV's Preacher) confirmed the show's October premiere. Based on the classic 1973 Lois Duncan YA novel, the eight-part series will pay homage to the 1997 adaptation starring Jennifer Love Hewitt and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Originally announced back in 2019, the show hails from James Wan's production company and earlier this year announced its cast of teens ready for the fisherman's hook: Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, Brooke Bloom, and Bill Heck are all set to appear.

The show is dubbed a "modern take" on the material that follows a new group of teenagers stalked by a mysterious figure one year after an accident on graduation night.

What's to become of these teens? Well, nothing good, we suspect. Goodman promises the show is packed with drama, dysfunction, psychological stuff, and of course, a lot of blood. Fans of the movie will have to keep an eye out too, as the showrunner teased a slew of Easter eggs "throughout the season" for diehard fans of the original.

Knowledge of the 90s slasher or its source material aren't necessary for the upcoming series, which will be a clean slate and a fresh deck of characters, "who are not just running from a stalker, they are also having relationships and having issues with their families, and they are dealing with their fucking lives. There’s more than just the mystery of who’s after them. It’s very much a mystery of who they really are.”

The 1997 movie directed by Jim Gillespie and written by Kevin Williamson follows four teens stalked by a hook-wielding killer they believed to have left for dead. It made $125 million at the global box office, spawning two sequels. But that was then, and this is now.

“The novel was of its time, and the movie was very much of its time, and I wanted to make a show that’s of this time… People are really layered, and everyone has different pieces of themselves they show to different people at different times," she adds. "Every episode has a different point of view of what happened that night, before the accident. Will make it much harder to figure out who’s after them.”

Goodman is attached to write and executive produce along with executive producers Shay Hatten ( Army of the Dead ), Original Film’s Neal Moritz and Pavun Shetty, and Atomic Monster’s James Wan, Rob Hackett and Michael Clear. Craig Macneil (Castle Rock, NOS4A2) is on the hook (ahem) to direct the pilot after Wan bowed out to executive produce only.