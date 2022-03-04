I Am Legend 2 in the works starring Michael B. Jordan and Will Smith

I Am Legend 2 is officially in the works, and not only is it bringing back Will Smith as protagonist Robert Neville, but it's also starring Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan.

As Deadline reports, Smith and Jordan are both starring in and producing the sequel to the 2007 post-apocalyptic action-horror movie. Better yet, Akiva Goldsman, who adapted Richard Matheson's 1954 novel of the same name, is back to pen the sequel's screenplay. Francis Lawrence directed the original movie, but it's unclear as of now who will helm the sequel. That said, Deadline's sources say deals involving Smith, Jordan, and Goldsman have closed and that the sequel is officially in development.

Plot details haven't been revealed yet, but one thing that's surely on the mind of anyone who's seen the first movie is Robert Neville's heroic death at the end. Deadline's report says Smith is one of the sequel's "stars," which suggests his role is more substantial than a few flashback sequences. Could a prequel be in the works? Or, by some divine miracle, is Will Smith's character back from the dead? The latter seems extremely unlikely considering he died surrounded by vicious zombies holding a detonating grenade, but anything can happen.

One possibility is that the sequel could ignore the original movie's ending and take place following the events of the alternate ending, which sees Neville abandon his research into the infected and head to Vermont in search of a colony of survivors.

