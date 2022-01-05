HyperX's new wireless gaming headset boasts a 300 hour battery life

HyperX's biggest announcement at CES 2022 may be this massive 300 hour wireless headset. The Cloud Alpha Wireless is a cordless version of the already hugely popular headset, but in its latest iteration HyperX boasts these cups will last far longer than any other on the market on a single charge. Many of the best gaming headsets these days manage to pack just 30 hours of juice.

“As producers of professional gaming-grade accessories, HyperX is committed to outfitting the gaming and esports communities with the best products for extended gaming sessions, esports tournaments or casual gaming with friends," states Kevin Hague, vice president and general manager of HyperX.

(Image credit: HyperX)

Aside from that week-long battery life, though, the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless also promises the same comfortable form factor that many have come to trust in. Of course, with such a massive battery strapped in, the results are yet to be tested but considering the pedigree HyperX is building in its wireless repertoire it's going to be interesting to get our hands on this new wunderkind. We can already see that the new wireless model clocks in at 322g, just 20g heavier than the wired model at 298g.

Of course, you're still getting the Cloud Alpha experience here, with DTS:X immersion and an improved Dual Chamber design. HyperX may be shaving some of the weight with the new lightweight 50mm drivers, designed to slim down the profile of the headset itself while still offering up the performance that many expect from the Cloud Alpha range.

(Image credit: HyperX)

The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless will bring its incredible battery life to market in February, priced at $199.99.

However, HyperX is also adding two new sets of cups to its roster this year. CES 2022 also saw the announcement of a new white and pink HyperX Cloud II colorway and a new HyperX Cloud Core model. The latter will feature DTS:X3 audio for boosted 3D audio, and will hit shelves this month at $69.99.

The HyperX Clutch wireless controller, Pulsefire Haste wireless gaming mouse, and HyperX Alloy Origins 65 gaming keyboard were also on show, all launching in the first few months of 2022.

