How to watch the Summer Game Fest 2021 Kickoff Live event

If you're wondering when, how, and where to watch Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live event, you've come to the right place. We'll be diving headfirst into the first big stream of E3 2021 just as it goes live today at 11am PDT / 2pm EDT / 7pm BST. We'll be hosting a live stream of the event so you won't need to move a finger (well, except the one you'll use to click 'play' to start the event).

We're expecting some pretty big news out of today's Summer Game Fest stream, so you'll definitely want to tune in. Keighley has confirmed that the show will include more than a dozen world premieres, and we know to expect the big reveal for Call of Duty Warzone and Black Ops Cold War season 4, as well as various announcements from a huge list of major publishers. Oh, and we're also being treated to a little live performance from Weezer, so you can tell Keighley really wants to kick things off in a dramatic fashion.

How to watch today's Summer Game Fest event

Bookmark this page and set an alarm for 11am PDT / 2pm EDT / 7pm BST, as that's when Keighley is kicking off the first Summer Game Fest stream for 2021. We've embedded the YouTube stream above, and you can start it 30 minutes early if you want to be there at the start of the countdown (there's always a countdown). Otherwise, you can watch the event straight from The Game Award's official YouTube, Twitch, or Twitter channels.

Possibly the most anticipated showcase rumored for today's Summer Game Fest is Elden Ring, From Software's collaborative effort with A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin, though that hasn't been confirmed to be part of the show. If we do see a new Elden Ring trailer, it'll be the first we've seen of the elusive project in exactly two years. Regardless, we're expecting announcements from over 30 publishers including Xbox, PlayStation, Activision, EA, Capcom, Epic Games, Sega, and more.

