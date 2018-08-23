Watch the Gamescom After Dark livestream right here to see Anthem, Destiny 2, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice in action

Gamescom is kicking off, but many of you reading this might not be able to attend the actual event. But wait, all is well - streaming to you straight from Germany is our very own show, Gamescom After Dark, where the GamesRadar video team will be chatting to the biggest names in gaming about - yes, you guessed it - their games!

The show kicks off at 7PM CEST / 6PM BST / 10AM PT / 1PM EST on Wednesday August 22 and Thursday August 23. Watch it on this page or on the GamesRadar official Twitch channel if you’re so inclined! Coming up we’ve got interviews with the Anthem’s game director, the minds bringing Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice to life, as well as the teams behind Forza Horizon 4 and Destiny 2: Forsaken. Cast your eyes below for the schedule, so you can tune in to see your favourite games in action and watch James Jarvis, Zoe Delahunty-Light, and Brandon Salt explore the games that you’ll soon be able to get your mitts on.

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 22

7.00 - 7.25PM CEST Fortnite tips from a Pro

Tommy and Adam from Two Angry Gamers are going to be dishing the dirt on how to git gud at Fortnite with their very own live session.



7.25 - 7.45PM CEST Close to the Sun

We get a look into BioShock-like indie Close to the Sun, set on an eerie ship in an alternate 1890s where Tesla’s research has changed the world.



7.45 - 8.05PM CEST Destiny 2: Forsaken

A live demo is in store for all you Guardians out there as we play through a chunk of Destiny 2: Forsaken.



8.05 - 8.10PM CEST My First Gamescom

Brandon takes us around the show floor at Gamescom to see what the hell goes on among all those crowds of fans, devs, and the merch… oh dear lord, the merch. Plus we’ll be seeing exactly what Bethesda has in store at its mind-blowing booth!



8.10 - 8.30PM CEST Mystery Unannounced Title from a secret guest

We get to show off gameplay from a mysterious unannounced title from a studio that we can’t reveal at this point, and yes, it is super top secret stuff. For now.



8.30 - 8.45PM CEST Two Point Hospital

It’s just what the doctor ordered with this spiritual successor to Theme Point Hospital, so prepare yourself for a glimpse of some truly bizarre ailments and cartoony, totally-legit remedies.



8.45 - 9.00PM CEST Developer Panel

We sit down with Emmanuel Freund from the Shadow box, cloud-based gaming software for your PC, the gems from Two Point Hospital, and the people from the mystery secret studio to chat about the world of gaming.



THURSDAY AUGUST 23

7.00 - 7.25PM CEST Anthem

John Warner, Anthem’s Game Director, is going to talk us through an Anthem demo that’ll make your eyes deliriously happy.



7.25 - 7.45PM CEST The Inner Friend

This eerie horror game takes you (or me) back to your childhood to face fears like the dentist, the thing hiding under your bed, and other horror that you’d rather keep forgotten.



7.45 - 8.05PM CEST Forza Horizon 4

Ralph Fulton, Playground Games’ Creative Director, gets us the low-down on Forza Horizon 4 with some glorious gameplay.



8.05 - 8.10PM CEST Starlink Battle for Atlas

Watch those spaceships in action in this galactic adventure complete with an exclusive interview and a decent dose of gameplay.



8.10 - 8.30PM CEST Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Miss Bloodborne and Dark Souls? See what’s in store in a demo of Sekiro as we chat to the minds bringing its uber-challenging world to life.



8.30- 8.45PM CEST Honor

We talk all about Honor’s latest voyage into mobile gaming and gaze at the tech they have in store for gamers everywhere.



8.45 - 9.00PM CEST Developer Panel

Charles Cecil of Broken Sword fame talks us through the game’s arrival on Nintendo Switch and on his illustrious time in the games industry.