How to watch the Destiny 2 Year Two reveal event

There'll be a lot of Guardians (and probably a few Bungie employees) who struggled to sleep last night, because today is the day of the Destiny 2 Year Two Reveal. It will feature an update on what's coming next for the science fiction saga from game director Steve Cotton and project lead Scott Taylor, and Bungie promises it will be worth the watch.

"We have some big ideas for how we’re going to transform your Guardian lifestyle and reinforce your hobby as an interplanetary hero," says community manager David 'Deej' Dague. "We’ll respond to a bunch of community feedback and unveil some other things you haven’t even been looking forward to... yet. We’ll top it all off with a look at a new Roadmap with exciting new promises for everyone."

When can I watch the Destiny 2 livestream?

The Destiny 2 Year Two Reveal will go live on Twitch on June 5 at 5pm UK time, 12pm Eastern time and 9am Pacific time.

Where can I watch the Destiny 2 livestream?

You can watch it right here thanks to the magic of the internet, or head over to Bungie's Twitch channel to watch it directly.

What will be in the Destiny 2 livestream?

A teaser yesterday told us that the next expansion, due in September, will be called Forsaken. This leads us to believe that we'll see the return of a particularly unusual Fallen called Captain Mithrax, who we last saw in in the 'Enemy of My Enemy' World Quest. While you probably still wouldn't invite him over for tea, he's sort of, nearly, friendly.

Tomorrow, the second year of Destiny 2 will be revealed.Join us on June 5 at 9am Pacific.

The trailer also suggested at least some of the action will take place at the Reef, a key location from the original Destiny. Until recently, it was home to Mara Sov, Queen of the Awoken - but she's currently missing and presumed dead.