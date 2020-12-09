How to watch the Cyberpunk 2077 surprise stream

CD Projekt Red have announced a surprise Cyberpunk 2077 stream, and you can watch it right here.

CD Projekt Red's special stream is due to start properly at 12:00 CET, and can be watched live on their official Twitch channel or at the top of this page. If you head over there now, you'll see there's currently a timer, counting down the minutes until embargo lifts. Currently, we have no idea what could be in the stream, but we're hoping for some official gameplay.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to launch in the December 10, UK 12am (GMT) and Europe 1am (CET). It will launch in the U.S. December 9 at 7pm (EST) and 4pm (PST).

If you've already decided to pre-order Cyberpunk 2077, you can currently pre-load the game on PC, including Steam and GOG, PS4, and Xbox One. You can also pre-load the game if you're playing through backwards compatibility on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

We think that the latest stream is in regards to Cyberpunk 2077's announcement from last week, where it was revealed that they would be throwing an online launch party on Twitter. Today's stream will most likely be the first of many surprises to come before the game launches tomorrow.



On top of that, you can read our Cyberpunk 2077 review while you wait. Our review, Sam Loveridge, gave it 5 stars, saying: "As you'd expect from the team that brought you The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Cyberpunk 2077 is a masterpiece of world-building, full of intrigue and distraction that will keep you diving from one quest into another with glee."

