How to watch the Sonic Central stream today

Later today Sega's Sonic Central event will be taking place, and if you're planning to tune in, here's when and how to watch it.

We'll likely be seeing a range of Sonic games from Sega later today when the Sonic Central event takes place at 9:00am PT / 12:00pm ET / 5pm BST. The stream will be taking place on both the official Sonic Twitch channel and the YouTube channel. You can watch the stream embedded below or you can head over to the official channels.

Sega said in its announcement tweet that we can expect to see a "first look at some of the projects, partnerships, and events" it has in store for its Sonic 30th Anniversary celebration that's to be taking place throughout the year.

According to Sega's 2021 fiscal year financial report, the company could be looking to revive or remaster classic titles from its IP backlog and that there's a new "super game".

As for unofficial reports, a French retailer listed an unannounced Sonic Collection the other day. A couple of months ago, a German voiceover studio also appeared to have leaked a Sonic Colors Remaster project which could mean a new version of the Nintendo Wii and DS title from 2010.

The Sonic the Hedgehog 2 film is also in production and we saw the plot leaked online last week. We've also seen some behind-the-scenes images of Sonic and some of the sidekicks to appear in the film. Additionally, there's a Netflix series in the works.

Today's Sonic Central stream is one of the many we can expect as we head toward E3 2021.