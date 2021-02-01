Sonic the Hedgehog is getting his own animated Netflix series

Sonic the Hedgehog is speeding over to Netflix. The blue blur is getting his own 3D animated series on the streaming service and it's set to arrive in 2022.

As revealed by Netflix on Twitter, Sonic’s animated series will go by the name “Sonic Prime.”

Yes, it's true! SEGA’s legendary video game icon Sonic the Hedgehog will star in a new 3D animated series from @SEGA, @WildBrainStudio and @ManOfActionEnt premiering on Netflix in 2022. pic.twitter.com/ydJto8c8i8February 1, 2021

The Sonic series will be produced by WildBrain, whose WildBrain Studios offshoot has had previous history in terms of video game adaptation with a Mega Man series. Also on the development side is the entertainment group Man of Action. It has worked on big names in the past, too. Disney and Marvel characters have fallen under their purview, with 2012’s Ultimate Spider-Man being its biggest household name.

Ironically, we already had an inkling this announcement was coming – because the Sonic Netflix series had previously sped out of the blocks too quickly. In late 2020, an initial announcement on Sonic Prime was swiftly deleted and, until now, there was a telling radio silence on the project.

For the avoidance of doubt, this is unlikely to have any relation to the fledgling Sonic movie series. On the movie side, the Sonic sequel (with Ben Schwartz voicing Sonic) is likely to get rolling this March with a view to a release on April 8, 2022.

So, 2022 is gearing up to be a fantastic year for Sonic fans. A new movie, a new series. Could a new game be just around the corner too?

While we wait for the Year of Sonic, fill out your watchlists with the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies.