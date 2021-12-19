How to watch 1883 and stream the Yellowstone prequel online where you are

Saddle up Yellowstone fans, because the prequel spin-off is here, giving us the backstory on the Dutton clan and their journey to Montana and how they got to be just so darn rowdy. Starring real-life couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, keep reading to find out how to watch 1883 online with the Yellowstone prequel available exclusively with a Paramount Plus subscription.

Also starring the beautifully moustached Sam Elliot as Shea Brennan, 1883 tells the origin story of the Duttons as they flee their provery-stricken lives in Texas for a better life in the west. Elliot's rootin' tootin' portrayal of the melancholy cowboy, Brennan, is charged with leading a group of families across the Great Plains in the yet untamed state of Montana, inevitably where the Duttons will build their homestead from the ground up.

Dropping exclusively on Paramount Plus, keep reading on below to find out how you can watch 1883, the Yellowstone prequel, online where you are.

How to watch 1883 online in the US

Galloping onto our screens exclusively on Paramount Plus, 1883 kicks off by airing its first two episodes on the Paramount Network at 9pm ET/PT, just after the latest episode of Yellowstone at 8pm ET/PT on December 19 and December 26. Thereafter, you'll only be able to watch 1883 online on Paramount Plus for its 12-episode run. A subscription costs from just $4.99 a month for its limited ads plan, or $9.99 a month if you wish to go ad-free. You can also save 16% by opting for its annual plan and paying upfront. But that's not the best part. Currently new customers can enjoy a 30-day FREE trial when quoting PEAKSALE at sign up. Supporting a number of devices, you'll be able to stream Paramount Plus through your browser, as well as on iOS and Android devices, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox consoles, and most smart TVs. Finally, if you're outside the US, you can make the most of a quality VPN to virtually change where you are, and access regional streams that are unavailable in your current location.

How to watch 1883 online in Canada

Those north of the border will also be able to watch 1883 online exclusively on the Paramount Plus streaming service, arriving from December 19. In Canada, subscriptions cost $5.99 a month, and new customers can enjoy a 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial. If you're abroad and can't access TV streaming services you usually can at home, it's worth considering a VPN. You'll be able to spoof your location back to Canada, and then watch whatever you like as if you were in your front room.

How to watch 1883 online in Australia

While there is no confirmation on when those Down Under will be able to watch 1883, the Paramount Plus streaming service is available in Australia, meaning the spin-off is likely to arrive imminently. Sign up and enjoy a 7-day FREE trial, thereafter paying just $8.99 a month for Paramount Plus. Australian viewers are in luck, as fresh episodes of Yellowstone drop every Monday on streaming provider Stan. Plus, if you're out of the country, you can also use a VPN to get access to any services you pay for that might be geo-blocked.

Can you watch 1883 online in the UK?

Image Sadly, there's no word yet on when those in the UK might be able to watch 1883 or Yellowstone. However, Paramount Plus is set to arrive in ol' Blighty in 2022 via Sky. Our guess is both westerns might very well debut across the Atlantic then. If you're an expat or traveller currently in the UK and want to watch 1883 or Yellowstone back home, all you need to do is install a good VPN to bypass geo-restrictions. Select a server based back home and start watching content that's exclusive to that country.

How to watch 1883 online from anywhere

If you're away from home for the Yellowstone spin-off, 1883, a VPN is your best option for tuning in to all-new episodes. These handy systems are 'Virtual Private Networks', and enable you to appear online as if you are somewhere else entirely. This method gives you a way to get around any geographical restrictions, so you can access all of your favorite streaming services just as if you were at home. We'd argue that ExpressVPN is the best VPN to go with, and is perfect to watch Yellowstone online. There are three simple steps to follow: 1: Get a VPN installed. There are plenty of options, but we'd point you in the direction of ExpressVPN. There's even an offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49%. Happily, ExpressVPN is also compatible with pretty much every device you can think of too. 2: Connect to an appropriate server. Select a server located back in your home country and you'll be in and away. And if there's any sniff of an issue, Express's handy 24/7 live chat customer support can come to your rescue. 3: Head over to the service you want. Here you can shop as normal and once you set your location, visit the service you're interested in and sign up as normal or log in, and start watching. And if you don't get along with it, you can always cancel without issue within 30 days and get a full refund. Easy!

