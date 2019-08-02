How to pre-order the Fortnite Special Edition Xbox One Wireless controller

The waiting game was worth it. Instead of plumping for one of the Fortnite console packages to bag you a special purple controller, you can now pre-order the thing in its own right. That's correct: you can now pre-order the gorgeous Fortnite Special Edition Xbox One Controller by itself. While it's sometimes difficult to find a blindingly good deal and get an Xbox One controller cheap, unique models like this make the higher price-tag much more bearable. This is a fine way to get a collector's item into your setup, and for not an astronomic amount of money either.

Cutting to the chase, the Fortnite Special Edition controller is out on September 17 2019 in the US and will retail for $64.99. It will then release later in the UK on the 26th of September with an RRP of £59.99. When pre-ordering, you'll also bag some extra goodies that are perfect for Fortnite fans: the whole package includes 500 V-Bucks to spend on in-game items and a Legendary Dark Vertex outfit.

Like all its siblings, the Fortnite Special Edition Xbox One Controller is a fully fledged Xbox handset with Bluetooth connectivity, an audio jack, and is fully compatible with Windows. This adds a wonderful element of portability and versatility to the controller as it'll enable you to game wherever you go.

Coming off the back of the Fortnite World Cup (who didn't see that coming?) and alongside the launch of the Battle Royale's 10th Season, this is a timely and attractive release - particularly for the avid fan-base of the game. For them it's as close to a must-buy purchase as it gets, and it sits in impulse-purchase price territory. As more retailers set out their stalls and price-tags, we will update this list promptly to ensure you have all your options laid out.

If you like the look of the controller enough to get a matching set, you can still snap up the Special Edition Xbox One S console bundle to go with it in the US for $249 and in the UK from £235.

US Fortnite Special Edition Xbox One Controller pre-orders

Widely available already at all your favorite retailers, the Fortnite Special Edition controller is easy to make yours right now.

UK Fortnite Special Edition Xbox One Controller pre-orders

Two things to note about UK pre-orders; firstly, there seems to be price inconsistency occurring, with different retailers showing different prices. Hopefully, that'll level out soon. Secondly, there's only a couple of places you can pre-order the controller in the UK right now but, as we said above, we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for it turning up elsewhere and will keep this page updated as and when that happens.

Even though we are perhaps approaching the end of the console generation, there's still so much to get out of having an Xbox One. Accessories such as special edition controllers like this are a great way to refresh your setup and add some 'unique-ness' to your play (it's OK, you're allowed to enjoy nice things).

