How to get Nook Mile Tickets in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Getting Nook Miles Tickets in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is an absolute must. These tickets can be used to temporarily jump on a plane and get away from your own island. You'll land on an alternate island that's been randomly generated, and will offer you a plethora of additional crafting resources and even a new friendly face to discover.

But you won't get access to Nook Miles Tickets without paying off your initial moving fees - the 5,000 Miles fare that Tom Nook sets as your relocation fees.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Once you've done that, you'll unlock the 'Redeem Nook Miles' section of the Nook Stop at Resident Services. In here, you can buy Nook Miles Tickets for 2,000 Miles a pop, plus a number of other rewards like Nook Inc-themed clothing, and even more hairstyles to bolster your Animal Crossing: New Horizons character customisation options.

And then it's just a case of printing a Nook Miles Ticket off, and heading over to the airport.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Here, speak to Orville and then choose the following options to use your Nook ticket.

I wanna fly! > Use Nook Miles Ticket > Time for takeoff

Make sure that you have enough tools and free inventory slots before you go, because you'll want to fill your pockets with everything that these remote islands have to offer - although it's worth mentioning each of these islands does have a crafting workbench for you to make more tools if yours break, and you can buy some more from Wilbur for 100 Miles a pop.

Here's our list of things to do while utilising a Nook Miles Ticket: