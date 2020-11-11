When getting a brand new console, there's always a bit of a learning curve as to how everything works. So there's no wonder one of the questions you're asking is how to eject a PS5 disc. While it might feel like quite an obvious question, because the buttons are quite hidden and svelte, it's not quite as straightforward as you'd expect. Thankfully though there are two way that you can eject a PS5 disc.

1. With the dedicated eject button

(Image credit: Sony)

First up in your quest to find out how to eject a PS5 disc is the physical eject button located on the console itself. There are two very thin, pill-shaped buttons near the bottom of the console - one is your power button, and the other is the eject button. If you're standing your console vertically, the eject button is the top button; if you're going sideways, it's the button on the left. Both the eject and power buttons are quite difficult to see, and neither are labelled, so it's easy to push the power button by mistake.

Get the best PS5 deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best PS5 deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Gamesradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

2. Via the UI

(Image credit: Sony)

Another way to eject a PS5 disc without having to scrabble about with the buttons on the console itself and that's via the UI. On the home screen, head to the tile for the game that you're wanting to eject the disc for - it's handily usually the first one on the rung.

Press the Options Button on your PS5 controller - it's the one on the right by the Triangle Button with the three lines by it. This will bring up a little menu, including the option to check for updates, and more. But right there at the very bottom is the option to eject the disc. Hit that, and the disc will pop out of the PS5 as if by magic.

PS5 review | Transfer games to PS5 hard drive | How to use a PS4 controller with PS5 | Where is the PS5 power button | PS5 standby mode explained | PS5 compatible SSD | Upcoming PS5 games | How to download PS4 saves on PS5 | PS5 deals