How to dive in Fall Guys: Leap to success with the Fall Guys dive

One of the main attractions of this wacky battle royale is the simplicity of the controls, and although there are only three different actions you can perform, knowing how to dive in Fall Guys is the key to succeeding in the various mini-games. You'll face plenty of physics-based jostling as you progress through rounds of Fall Guys, and mastering the ability to leap at the right time will help put you ahead of your opponents. If you're wondering how to dive in Fall Guys then read on, and we'll give you all the information you need.

Fall Guys tips | Fall Guys patch notes | Fall Guys crossplay | Fall Guys split screen | Fall Guys Xbox One and Nintendo Switch | Fall Guys servers down | Fall Guys Season 2

How to dive in Fall Guys

(Image credit: Mediatonic)

Naturally, the system you're playing on will determine how to dive in Fall Guys, and the all-important button you need to know is one of the following:

PS4: Square

Square PC Keyboard: Ctrl

Ctrl Xbox pad (on PC): X

Now, you can just press that button on its own, but the Fall Guys dive is much more effective if you jump first and then leap. Not only will that launch you further forward than a regular jump, which is useful for clearing wider gaps or rounds such as Hoopsie Daisy where you need to pass through floating rings, but you'll also land in a flat stable position which can stop you sliding off See Saws when they're tilting up. A jumping dive into balls during Fall Ball or Hoarders will help to knock them further in that direction, and you can also use it to throw eggs into your basket from a distance while taking on Egg Scramble.

Now you know how to dive in Fall Guys, use that information to secure some more qualifications and work your way towards winning that crown!