Figuring out how to catch Giratina in Pokemon Legends: Arceus is one of the game's final great mysteries. When you're given the request by Professor Laventon, it won't be entirely clear exactly what you need to do to find this legendary beast.

Of course, by this stage you'll already have beaten Giratina in battle, so you may well not want to see too much more of it quite yet. However, if you do want to complete the Pokemon Legends: Arceus Pokedex, you're going to need to catch the Legendary Ghost/Dragon-type Pokémon.

The specific Giratina Pokemon Legends: Arceus request tells you that "a huge shadow has been seen on the Cobalt Coastlands". However, when you go to the Cobalt Coastlands, there is in fact no giant shadow to be seen. Instead, if you want to catch Giratina in Pokemon Legends: Arceus then you'll need to head over to Turnback Cave in the Colbalt Coastlands.

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

It's located in the northwest corner of the map, and is actually sunken down in the huge hill you'll find there, alongside a small lake. Here's where it is on the map:

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Inside here you'll be able to battle and catch Giratina. There's no mini-game involved as there have been with other battles in the game, so just prepare an adequate team for weakening it enough to battle it. It's a level 70 Pokemon, so that's also worth bearing in mind.

Once you've caught it, you'll also be gifted a Griseous Core as a reward. This glowing gem will allow you to change Giratina's form. You'll catch it in its second form - Origin Forme - so use the Griseous Core if you want to switch it back to its Altered Forme.