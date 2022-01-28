How to evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Figuring out how to evolve an Ursaring into an Ursaluna in Pokemon Legends: Arceus is quite the mission, as it involves an extra step to most evolutions in the game. But it's more than worth it to add this magnificent new creature to your party.

Ursaluna is one of the new evolutions in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, but also one of the special Pokemon that you'll befriend to help you traverse Hisui. Ursaluna may not be fast at first, but it's incredibly useful for tracking down hidden secrets - and later people too.

But if you want one to have for use in battle - and complete your Pokedex - you're going to need to do the following to evolve your Ursaring into Ursaluna.

1. Find an Ursaring

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Of course, before we get anywhere near Ursaluna you're going to need an Ursaring - which it itself the evolution of Teddiursa. It either evolves from Teddiursa at level 30, or can be caught in the wild at Ursa's Ring in the Crimson Mirelands, or on the Sonorous Path in the Coronet Highlands.

2. Obtain the evolution item Peat Block

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Next comes the bit that may take a bit of patentience. You're going to need a special evolution item called the Peat Block. The only way to get one is to go to the Crimson Mirelands, and then ride your special Ursaluna and digging for it when you find a hidden treasure. It doesn't matter where in the Crimson Mirelands you dig, but it will only be discovered by doing this.

3. Head to Ursa's Ring at night

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Once you've got your Peat Block, you'll have to have it and your Ursaring in your inventory and then head to Ursa's Ring in the south of the Crimson Mirelands at night during a full moon.

It's not easy to check from your view in the Crimson Mirelands what stage the moon is at, so you may have to try resting for several nightfalls until the evolution option comes up for Ursaring when you select the Peat Block.

4. Evolve your Ursaring into Ursaluna

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

If it's a full moon and you've got your Peat Block, the rest is super easy. You've just got to use the Peat Block on your Ursaring, and then you'll have your very own Ursaluna.