How to evolve Hisuian Voltorb into Electrode in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

For anyone looking to evolve a Hisuian Voltorb into Electrode in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, you've come to the right place. This brand new, wooden form of Voltorb is quite different in how it evolves to the classic Voltorb. Originally, Voltorb would evolve into Electrode whenever it hit level 30, but in Pokemon Legends: Arceus it's a little more involved than that. So here's how to evolve your Hisuian Voltorb:

1. Find a Hisuian Voltorb

First up you're actually going to need a Hisuian Voltorb. It's actually surprisingly rare, and only available in the Sacred Plaza area of the Coronet Highlands, so you won't be able to get one until you're quite a way into the game.

2. Obtain a Leaf Stone

Next up is where things get interesting for long-term Pokemon fans. Hisuian Voltorb actually evolves using a Leaf Stone, rather than purely by levelling up. That's because Hisuian Voltorb is actually Grass / Electric type, rather than just Electric, hence why the Leaf Stone is coming into play here.

There are a few ways to get a Leaf Stone. You can either discover one through random item drops by defeating or catching Grass Type Pokemon in the wild, which is a bit of a gamble. Or, you can start collecting the lost satchels you find across Hisui. Doing this will earn you Merit Points, or MP, which can be spent at the Trade Shop in Jubilife Village. The lady here has a range of rare items for sale, including various evolution items, such as the Leaf Stone.

Evolution items can also drop within Space-Time Distortions, which appear at random and for limited times at spots across Hisui.

3. Evolve your Hisuian Voltorb into Hisuian Electrode

Once you've got a Leaf Stone and your Hisuian Voltorb to hand, it's just a case of using the stone on your Pokemon whenever you're ready. Just go into your inventory, select the Leaf Stone and then choose Voltorb, and you'll have yourself and equally woody Electrode in no time.