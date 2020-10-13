How to access Bloodborne The Old Hunters DLC expansion

Knowing how to access the Bloodborne The Old Hunters DLC expansion isn't as obvious as you might expect because this is From Software and they never do anything obvious or easy. Back on November 24, 2015, a big update to Bloodborne introduced a pretty significant expansion to the game: The Old Hunters. As well as adding more narrative content to the game, The Old Hunters DLC also granted players access to new areas, new enemies, and the ferocious Bloodletter and Gatling Gun weapons.

As you’ve probably come to expect from Bloodborne now, though, actually accessing all this content isn’t a simple affair. The DLC itself is locked behind a progress check, and then actually making your way into the additional content is a little convoluted. Read on below to figure out exactly how to progress from the main game into the additional content. Spoilers follow.

First, you'll have to defeat Vicar Amelia and examine the altar inside the chapel - this is part of the story. Return to the Hunter' Dream, and you'll find a new group of Messengers next to the Doll. Talk to them to receive the Eye of a Blood-drunk Hunter. Sounds like a lovely gift.

With the Eye in your possession, return to the Cathedral Ward. Exit to the left, toward the circle of gravestones. Look to your right to spot a dead body by a tree behind the stones. You may have already looted this corpse on your own, and been instantly killed by some invisible creature. Stand by the body and let that creature grab you again - this time, it'll warp you to a new area.

And that's it. Welcome to the Hunter's Nightmare! For more help navigating this horrifying new area, check out our Bloodborne: The Old Hunters boss guide and Bloodborne: The Old Hunters weapons guide.