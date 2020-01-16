How much does Disney Plus cost? We've compared options around the world

The thought of investing in yet another streaming service can strike fear into the heart of even the bravest soul, but fortunately for us, the Disney Plus cost is… surprisingly low, actually.

For most territories, a Disney Plus sign-up comes in at around half the price of a Standard HD month of Netflix. That's cracking value for money, especially considering how much content is currently waiting for you on there. Indeed, the new streaming service is packed with hundreds of movies, documentaries, and TV shows like Star Wars live-action series The Mandalorian and every episode of The Simpsons. It's a bargain, in other words. And remember, you can always grab a Disney Plus free trial if you'd like to test the waters first.

Although the Disney Plus cost will vary from region to region, it's still very competitive no matter where in the world you are. To save you time, we've listed those prices below and will keep them updated if anything changes. While the likes of the UK don't have an official price yet, we'll be sure to update this page as soon as that information becomes available.

Disney Plus cost - US

Disney Plus | $6.99 per month

Pick up a standard month of Disney Plus for just $6.99. If you'd prefer, you can also grab a full year for $69.99.

Disney Plus gift subscription card (1 year) | $69.99 one-off payment

Want to give Disney Plus to a loved one? This is the easiest way. The lucky recipient can then watch Disney Plus for a year. Note: this gift card can only be used by new members.

Disney Plus will set you back just $6.99 per month in the US, and you can grab a full year for only $70 if you'd prefer (that's a saving of around $14). What's more, there are a ton of deals stateside if you're keen to save money. To begin with, there's an excellent bundle that gets you Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ for a mere $12.99p/m . That's the cost of a standard month of Netflix for triple the amount of content. What's more, you can also pick up a Disney Plus gift card for $69.99 if you want to give it to someone else. Finally, Verizon is giving away a full year for free with certain data plans.

Disney Plus cost - UK

Sign up for Disney Plus

Want to be informed about all things Disney Plus in the UK ahead of launch? Head over to the preview page here. As soon as UK Disney Plus price plans come online, we'll let you know right here.

The cost of Disney Plus in the UK hasn't been announced as of yet, but we suspect it'll hover somewhere around £7-£8 upon release in March 2020.

Want to find out more about Disney Plus as soon as possible ahead of its launch in the UK? You can sign up for updates by visiting the official website. You'll be sent details as and when they become available.

Disney Plus cost - Australia/New Zealand

If you're living in Australia, you can get your hands on Disney Plus for $8.99p/m. That's not bad going at all. Meanwhile, New Zealand is able to sign up for $9.99p/m. Sweet.

There doesn't seem to be any specific deal beyond that for the Australia/New Zealand region, but never fear - the base price is still great value considering the fact that it features 4K resolution as standard.

Disney Plus cost - Canada

Disney Plus | $8.99 per month

Based in Canada? You can get Disney Plus for just $8.99 per month. Considering how much content is on there, that's a bargain.

Want to get in on the Disney Plus action in Canada? It'll set you back $8.99 per month. That's a steal for a service with hundreds of hours of entertainment. As with Australia and New Zealand, we can't find any other tempting deals out there right now. However, the base package is still a solid offer nonetheless so it's not all bad. We'll let you know if we find any discounts.

Disney Plus cost - The Netherlands

If you live in The Netherlands, a month's subscription to Disney Plus will cost you €6.99 per month. We hope that'll be the price throughout most EU nations when the time comes, particularly in France, Germany, and Italy upon launch in March 2020. We'll keep you updated when we know more!