If you're not sure whether Link and Zelda's latest adventure is worth it, let us answer the important question: How long is Cadence of Hyrule? It's not an easy question to answer because Cadence of Hyrule's overworld is randomly generated every time you play, so every single run will be different, just like it is in Crypt of the Necrodancer. The thing is, there's a stronger narrative here and the game is longer than a single Crypt of the Necrodancer run, but how long is Cadence of Hyrule exactly? We've (almost) finished the game, so here's what you need to know about the Cadence of Hyrule length.

So how long is Cadence of Hyrule? For my first playthrough, it's taken me around four to five hours as I've explored absolutely everywhere on the map, gone for every unlock, and struggled with a couple of the bosses as I learn their movement patterns. I'm at the Ganon fight right now which is the end of the game, so it shouldn't take me much longer to finish.

After you beat the game for the first time though, the replayability for Cadence of Hyrule kick in because no run will ever be the same. You can adjust the settings like using a fixed beat, so you don't have to move in time with the music, you can enable permadeath, play it at twice the speed, or you can tackle the daily challenge and enter the leaderboards to compete against other players around the world (crazy concept, I know).

To that end, the Cadence of Hyrule length is really how many times you want to play it through. You'll gradually improve so that first playthrough of around four hours will get quicker as you beat your times, but until you become incredibly skilled, one run in Cadence of Hyrule is much longer than a single Crypt of the Necrodancer run. Is it worth £22.49/$24.99? That depends on how many times you want to defeat Ganon and save Hyrule.