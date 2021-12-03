Horizon Forbidden West's Aloy is coming to Fall Guys

The Fall Guys Horizon Forbidden West crossover has been officially confirmed with our first proper look at beanified Aloy.

PlayStation first hinted at the Fall Guys Horizon Forbidden West crossover during its September showcase, where eagle-eyed fans spotted a bean-shaped Aloy in the background. Now, Fall Guys developer Mediatonic has confirmed and revealed the cosmetic, and it's... surprisingly cute. You wouldn't think that'd be possible after seeing Aloy dismantle a DeathBringer, but, well, just see for yourself:

Aloy is coming to Fall Guys!Get ready to avoid mechanical menaces, collect blaze canisters, and win unique rewards in Aloy's Blaze Canister Mayhem! pic.twitter.com/RW2g6qDKRYDecember 3, 2021 See more

This is by far the most adorable we've ever seen Aloy, and we've been seeing a lot of her lately. From her debut in Genshin Impact this September to her Fortnite skin and events from earlier in this year, it looks like PlayStation has found itself a new mascot. Or it's just building hype for Horizon Forbidden West, which is due to launch on PS4 and PS5 in February.

Looking at Fall Guys' other crossover skins, this latest crossover with Horizon Forbidden West seemed inevitable. It was recently announced that Fall Guys season 6 is adding Sackboy from LittleBigPlanet and Ghost of Tsushima's Jin Sakai, and there are already skins for Ratchet and Clank, Astro's Playroom, and Kena: Bridge of Spirits - all PlayStation IPs. Now all we're missing is a God of War crossover with Kratos and Atreus before Fall Guys lands on Xbox and Switch. Hell, we'll even settle for Day's Gone star Deacon St. John Fall Guy. No pressure, Mediatonic.

