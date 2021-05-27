Horizon Forbidden West State of Play: How to watch first gameplay from PS5 exclusive

If you're wondering how to watch the Horizon Forbidden West State of Play livestream, then you've come to the right place.

Just below, you can see an embedded video for the Horizon Forbidden West State of Play presentation from PlayStation. The livestream itself will be kicking off at precisely 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET/10 p.m. BST, so all you need to do is hit play on the video below when the time rolls around.

As for what we could be seeing of Horizon Forbidden West during the State of Play presentation today, we're guaranteed gameplay. In fact, not only are we guaranteed the gameplay reveal of Guerrilla's ambitious sequel, but PlayStation previously announced that we can expect roughly 14 minutes of brand new gameplay.

That's sure to be a treat for all those out there who are looking forward to the next chapter in Aloy's adventure. For the uninitiated, Horizon Forbidden West sees protagonist Aloy journeying to the west coast of ruined America for a new tale, and she's set to find new friends and foes alike there.

It's possible we could get a release date for Horizon Forbidden West as part of the State of Play presentation later today. Previously, the only release window we've had for Guerrilla's sequel is some point in 2021, and since the sequel was revealed last year, we've had no further information about when it might be releasing. Could Forbidden West still be on track for a 2021 launch, or has it slipped into 2022?

What we do know is that Forbidden West will be coming to both the PS4 and PS5. Unlike other PlayStation first-party games like Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and Returnal, Aloy's sequel will be coming to both consoles, so there's no need to worry about getting your hands on Sony's next-gen PS5 console before Forbidden West rolls around.

