Horizon Forbidden West fan makes custom PS5 controller to celebrate release day

This is now the only acceptable way to play Horizon Forbidden West

A Horizon Forbidden West fan has made a custom PS5 controller to celebrate the release of the sequel. 

As shared on the Horizon subreddit, one player excited to play the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel took their admiration to the next level by creating a custom Horizon Forbidden West DualSense controller for the PS5

The controller has been given a new dusty beige and grey coat of paint as well as green sticker decals of what looks like a Sunwing and Clawstrider, and a Horizon Forbidden West logo sticker over the DualSense’s touchpad. 

If you’re worried about the quality of this controller after the stickers have been applied to it, it apparently works just as well. When asked if the decal on the touchpad messes with the touch controls, the original poster cleared up in the comments of the Reddit post explaining that although it doesn't feel flat anymore, they have tested it and it does still work. 

To achieve their Horizon Forbidden West-themed controller, the artist apparently used vinyl decals that they cut out with a Cricut machine after a few tries with air spraying acrylic paint and just brushing the paint on by hand didn’t work out. 

Just in case you haven’t been counting down the days for yourself, Horizon Forbidden West was officially released out in the wild today. The follow-up to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn sees playable protagonist Aloy of the Nora tribe travel to the Forbidden West in search of a cure for a mysterious plague that is killing everything in its path. 

