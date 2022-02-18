Where to find all the Horizon Forbidden West Black Box locations

The Horizon Forbidden West Black Box collectables are a neat way of discovering more about the Old Ones through the recordings left behind in downed aircrafts. There are 12 hidden throughout the game, each one giving you a piece of the story of those that were around when the Zero Dawn protocol was launched.

But, they're also very valuable for trading in for rare machine parts, which you'll need for upgrading Aloy's weapons and armor. You can swap Black Boxes for these parts via the lady in Memorial Grove.

Each Black Box location has been marked on the maps below, and at these spots you'll find a small puzzle to allow you to access the Black Boxes inside the planes. They're not difficult, and the solutions are always right there in the same vicinity, so no having to wander around too far.

All the Horizon Forbidden West Black Box locations

What to do with the Horizon Forbidden West Black Boxes

Head over to Memorial Grove, where you'll be able to trade your each of your Black Boxes for machine parts, including legendary and otherwise tricky to obtain items. It's the lady above you'll need to seek out, and she's pretty hard to miss. It's an invaluable shortcut to getting valuable upgrade parts for the top line of Aloy's gear, including the game's legendary weapons and armor sets.