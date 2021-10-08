Honkai: Star Rail beta sign ups are now live

Honkai: Star Rail is entering open beta, and sign ups are now live.

Earlier today on October 8, developer miHoYo announced that the newly-revealed Honkai: Star Rail would be going into open beta. While the developer hasn't actually announced the exact start date for the forthcoming beta, sign ups for the closed beta period for Honkai: Star Rail are now live for PC and iOS devices.

As revealed on miHoYo's HoYoLAB forum post, anyone with a PC, iPhone XR/XS or later, or iPad with an Apple A12 processor or later can sign up to be a part of the Star Rail beta. You'll need to have your miHoYo account ID handy to sign up for the beta, and once this is complete, miHoYo will accept participants at random from those who have signed up.

If you're unfamiliar with the Honkai series from developer miHoYo, it's the franchise that the Chinese developer made its name on, prior to the ultra-successful launch of Genshin Impact last year in 2020. Honkai Academy 2 launched in 2014, but it was Honkai Impact 3rd in 2017 that made miHoYo renowned throughout China, with over 35 million downloads as of one year later in 2018.

Now, miHoYo is returning to the Honkai series after establishing global success with Genshin Impact. It hasn't been all smiles for the latest game by miHoYo, as fans have been left dissatisfied by in-game rewards for the title's one-year anniversary this past month. "We’ve been paying close attention to various feedback regarding Genshin Impact's first anniversary," miHoYo said in a statement to Gamesradar+.

