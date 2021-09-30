Genshin Impact devs respond to anniversary backlash: "We've already come up with more celebrations"

Genshin Impact developer MiHoYo has confirmed that it's "already come up with more celebrations" in a statement sent to GamesRadar+ addressing the game's recent anniversary backlash.

"We’ve been paying close attention to various feedback regarding Genshin Impact's first anniversary," the statement reads. "We’ve already come up with more celebrations including the coming Genshin Impact online concert and thank-you gifts to express our gratitude for players’ support all the way along. The opinions and feedback from players and fans are really valuable to us, and we wish all fans will continue the adventure and collect more cherished memories in Teyvat."

This comes on the heels of a surprise gift sent to all Genshin Impact players via in-game mail. Players have just received the first of four free bundles, with the initial freebie offering 400 Primogems and a free glider skin previously tied to a paid bundle which would have been released soon. This was distributed shortly after the announcement for the update 2.2 reveal stream set for Sunday, October 3, which will air alongside the Genshin Impact 2021 Concert that MiHoYo mentions in its statement.

MiHoYo's statement follows days of player protests skewering Genshin Impact's anniversary festivities, ranging from heavy Google Play review bombing to relentless spam on community hubs like Discord and Hoyolab. The developer has yet to directly address the situation on social media or other channels, but there's no question that it's been monitoring things and working on some sort of olive branch.