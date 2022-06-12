Hollow Knight: Silksong could be "playable" over the next 12 months

Microsoft has everyone's hopes up

Hornet swings her blade in Hollow Knight: Silksong
It looks like you could be getting your hands on the much-anticipated Hollow Knight: Silksong over the next 12 months. 

Tongues have been sent wagging during this year's Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase as head of Xbox creator experience Sarah Bond says that the showcase focuses on games that you can play over the next 12 months. This was later reiterated on Xbox's Twitter account (opens in new tab), too.

This comes after a trailer confirmed that Hollow Knight: Silksong is playable day one on Xbox Game Pass during the very same showcase, so you can see why fans are getting excited (opens in new tab)

