Hogwarts Legacy character customization will offer transgender representation

Hogwarts Legacy will feature support for transgender character customization when it arrives sometime in 2022.

According to a new report from Bloomberg, players will be able to customize their character's "voice, body type, and gender placement". They'll get a choice to have a masculine or feminine voice no matter the body choices they make.

They will also be given the choice to be known as a witch or wizard, which will affect how they're addressed by other characters in-game, and which dorm they're placed in.

The information comes from people "familiar with the game's development", who have asked to remain anonymous, and also arrives in the wake of comments made by Harry Potter creator JK Rowling throughout 2020 that were deemed transphobic.

The report states that as a result, "some members of the Hogwarts Legacy development team have fought to make the game as inclusive as possible, pushing for the character customization and even for a transgender character to be added".

This is the first time we've had specific details about some of the gameplay features arriving with the Harry Potter-themed game since it was announced at the end of 2020.

The game has since been delayed into 2022, but what we do know is that it's set hundreds of years before Harry Potter and co walked the halls of the school of witchcraft and wizardry. It's not a direct adaptation of the books, but will be anchored in the lore the books have established.

Hogwarts Legacy is due to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, and last-gen platforms when it does arrive sometime next year.

