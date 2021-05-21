Hocus Pocus 2 confirms cast and sets Disney Plus release date

It's official – Hocus Pocus 2 is coming to Disney Plus next year, and Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are returning for the sequel.

The first Hocus Pocus movie was released back in 1993 and has achieved something of a cult classic status in the 28 years since. The sequel will see three young women accidentally bring the Sanderson sisters (Midler, Parker, and Najimy) back to modern-day Salem and attempt to stop them from wreaking even more havoc.

Anne Fletcher is now on board to direct Hocus Pocus 2, taking over from Adam Shankman (although Shankman will still be involved as executive producer). Fletcher previously helmed movies like Step Up , 27 Dresses , and The Proposal . Jen D'Angelo, who's currently an executive producer on Hulu's Solar Opposites, is penning the script.

"Now more than ever, people need to laugh," Fletcher said in a statement. "We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film. I am so grateful to be able to play a part in bringing these witches back to life, and to be working with my friends at Disney again makes it all the more special. This is a movie for everyone, from the fans who grew up with the first film to the next generation of viewers, and I can't wait to get started."