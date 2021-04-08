Hitman 3 Season of Greed roadmap reveals 2 Elusive Targets and more coming this month

The Hitman 3 Season of Greed has gone live, and developer IO Interactive has rolled out a roadmap of everything to come, including the first Elusive Target set in a Hitman 3 level.

As a matter of fact, you get two Elusive Targets to take down this month. The first is The Collector, a mysterious figure coming to Dartmoor from April 9 to 19. He's an all-new target and your first chance to put your expertise in Hitman 3's new levels to the test in an Elusive Target mission.

The second target is The Politician, who you can hunt down in Hawke's Bay from April 23 to May 3 - she previously appeared back in 2019, and her body double roaming the map means you'll need to make double sure before you pull that trigger.

The other big special event which you still have time to participate in is the Berlin Egg Hunt, a special Easter-themed escalation that sends 47 across the map searching for poisonous eggs. Finish it in time and you'll unlock a raver outfit - a trenchcoat with a yellow hoodie underneath, which is about as colorful as 47 cares to get - for your permanent use. The Berlin Egg Hunt will go offline on April 12, so you'd better start collecting.

Other notable additions this month include a set of new Featured Contracts coming from IO's partners, a new Escalation in Jinzhen, and a game update rolling out on May 10 to cap off the Season of Greed and introduce new fixes and improvements to the game. We're still waiting on that Hitman 3 ray tracing update for PC and consoles…

Even if you don't own Hitman 3, you'll be able to take out The Politician in the Hitman 3 Free Starter Pack .

