You can play Hitman 3's Dubai level for free through the rest of this week

The new Hitman 3 Free Starter Pack lets you try out a sampler of 47's greatest hits and, for a limited time, it includes the Hitman 3 Dubai location.

The Dubai map will be available in the Hitman 3 Free Starter Pack from March 30 to April 5. This first location from Hitman 3 takes place in an opulent, cloud-piercing skyscraper and is full of challenges to complete even after you bump off your main assassination targets for the first time.

According to IO Interactive's news post , the Hitman 3 Free Starter Pack will always offer free access to the ICA Facility - which hosts the tutorial from the first game, along with its own selection of other challenges - and for a limited time, you'll also be able to play through Hawke's Bay from Hitman 2.

As you play through the starter pack, you'll earn XP, unlocks, and other progress that you can take with you into the full version of the game. It also works the other way around - if you own Hitman or Hitman 2 stages, you'll be able to import them into the Hitman 3 Free Starter Pack and play through them with the newest game's improved effects, animations, and camera item. Make sure you check out IO's Hitman 3: Progression Carryover site to get everything squared away before you embark on your world tour of assassination.