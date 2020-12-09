Nicolas Cage’s new Netflix show History of Swear Words does exactly what you think it f*****g does

Damn. Nicolas Cage is set to host new Netflix show, History of Swear Words. The series charts the origins of all your favourite curse words. Yes, even that one.

Netflix announced the project via what can only be described as one of 2020’s most surreal moments – which is saying something. In the teaser trailer, Nic Cage is seen painting on a canvas and describing something that might make you spit out your drink. Hint: Nic Cage says ‘quivering’ and it’s suddenly all I can think about. File this one under semi-NSFW.

Watch till the end to see what Nicolas Cage is talking about. 😏 History of Swear Words, hosted by national treasure Nic himself, premieres January 5th! pic.twitter.com/3Q2Iotm996December 9, 2020

The series spans six episodes and, if you’ll excuse our language, digs deep into the meaning and history behind some of the most popular curse words ever uttered in the English language: Fuck, Shit, Bitch, Dick, Pussy, and Damn all feature. And, yes, I am being paid to write out those words.

All of the 20-minute episodes for the History of Swear Words drop on January 5, 2021. So you’ll be able to ring in the new year with some serious ‘effin style.

The likes of Jim Jeffries, Nick Offerman, and Sarah Silverman are also set to guest star, so expect comical interludes while Nic Cage sips on some brandy and swears a lot. Perfect. There are even some linguistic experts to provide some much-needed balance, lest Netflix turns into a cacophony of curse words usually only reserved for when it asks you if you’re still watching.

