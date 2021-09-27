Here’s your first look at Joel and Ellie in The Last of Us series

As part of The Last of Us’ ‘Outbreak Day’ celebrations, HBO has released the first official look at Pedro Pascal’s Joel and Bella Ramsey’s Ellie.

The image – presumably a still of an episode, though it could just as well be proof-of-concept that doesn’t make it into The Last Of Us series – shows Joel and Ellie overlooking a large open space, with the wreckage of a plane perched on top of a hill.

(Image credit: HBO)

Curiously, this doesn’t appear to reflect any scene from any of the games in The Last of Us series, though could point towards co-creator Craig Mazin’s intention to "enhance" the original source material.

Mazin told the BBC: "The changes that we're making are designed to fill things out and expand, not to undo, but rather to enhance."

On the slightly-less-than-official front, a new series of set photos from the production in Calgary reveals a setting that looks eerily similar to the games.

Filming has now begun on The Last of Us series. That’s lead to a sneak peek behind-the-scenes at Pedro Pascal preparing to shoot an adaptation of one of the game’s most affecting, heart-wrenching moments. Another bunch of set photos also reveal more of the prologue’s Texas-based setting.

No Last of Us series release date yet, though one director has placed a ‘2022’ window on their Instagram page. Speaking of directors – Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann could be among them if a recent industry listing is to be believed.

While we wait for the HBO series to finally arrive, check out our list of the best video game movies ever made.