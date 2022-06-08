Here's how to watch the Call of Duty reveal for Modern Warfare 2

If you're wondering how to watch the Call of Duty 2 reveal trailer later today on June 8, you've come to the right place.

Later today, the world reveal trailer for Infinity Ward's highly anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will debut online. The actual trailer will be going live at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET/6 p.m. BST, and you can watch it directly below via the YouTube embed.

This will be the first time we've actually had a concrete look at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 since it was first unveiled earlier this year. At the time, Infinity Ward and Activision Blizzard merely announced the game with a simple tweet, confirming the oft-rumored game as real.

If you just can't wait until the official reveal trailer later today, you should probably know that the full thing has seemingly leaked online. Earlier today on June 8, what appeared to be the official trailer for Modern Warfare 2 began circulating on Twitter and ResetEra, before being swiftly taken down.

Whatever does end of premiering online later today, the official Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 release date has already been set for October 28 later this year. Infinity Ward confirmed the launch date just last month in May, so there's not long to go now until the return of several familiar faces, including Captain Price, who's recently been doing motion capture work with a special set of teeth.

Perhaps the Steam launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 could be announced later today, something that's already been teased by Valve earlier this year.