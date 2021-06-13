Here's how to play the games featured on the Virtual Showfloor of the Future Games Show

The Future Games Show Powered by WD_BLACK Virtual Showfloor highlighted nine games that you can play via our Steam hub right now.

During today's showcase, which you can watch now on Twitch, YouTube, as well as on GamesRadar+ via our how to watch the Future Games Show page, hosts Troy Baker and Laura Bailey took us to our E3 virtual showfloor to recreate the atmosphere and experience of the live event while we can't be there.

It also gave them a chance to walk us through some of the game demos that are now live on our show's Steam page. These games were:

A Tale of Paper

Get Packed Fully Loaded

Gatewalkers

Gamedec

Backbone

Beacon Pines

Trifox

Timberborn

The Riftbreaker

Those nine games offered something for everyone, from the platforming hijinks of A Tale of Paper to the cyber investigations of Gamedec, alongside the cult favorite Backbone which stars a raccoon detective and the mysterious Beacon Pines which allows you to change the game's world by utilizing certain charmed words.

There was also the retro brawler Trifox with the unique genre-bending The Riftbreaker that mixes tower-building defense strategy with fast-based hacking combat rounding off the segment.

Eagle-eyed viewers will have also spotted early access codes to Chernobylite hidden on screens around the showfloor. If you want to be one of the first to play the haunting FPS in early access, then watch the video at the top of this article to snare a code and pop it into Steam before they're all gone.



The Future Games Show Powered by WD Black is part of our comprehensive E3 2021 coverage, with even more news and features set to come over the next few days, with Capcom, Nintendo, and more set for their showcases. Make sure to check out our E3 2021 schedule to make sure you don't miss out on any of the news or livestreams.

