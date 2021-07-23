Here's how to give your PS5 a retro feel with a single sticker

If you ever wish your PS5 could feel more like a PlayStation of yore, or if you just wish it was a little bit less monochrome, we have the easiest non-warranty-voiding mod project for you.

The most prominent PlayStation logo on PS5 is actually an empty space, using the white faceplate and black internal part of the console to create a sort of shadowboxed logo effect. If you want to replicate the colorful PlayStation logo from the days of the original console, you only have to stick something appropriately colorful underneath where the logo goes.

As our colleagues at T3 spotted, several ready-made solutions exist that you can pick up online right now: Etsy has one for $3.16 in the US and one for £2.20 in the UK , and you can just peel the sticker off of its backing and apply it to the proper spot on your PS5. Or you could just print out your own and tape it there, or make a little outline of the shape and fill it in with colored pencils to give it the personal touch - it's all good.

It shouldn't mess with your warranty, since - as our guide on how to replace PS5 panels demonstrates - the plates are designed to be removed and reattached for regular cleaning (and to drop in the best PS5 SSD once Sony enables support for the expansion slot). The trickiest part will just be making sure the colors are lined up juuuuust right so the offset effect properly replicates the original PlayStation logo once you snap the plate back on.

