Here's how to get a free Nintendo Switch Online trial, even if you've used one before

Nintendo is offering up a second free trial of Nintendo Switch Online to players who have already used theirs.

In a tweet today, Nintendo of Europe announced that the deal would run until February 1, stating that: "Until 01/02, you can grab a Nintendo Switch Online 7-day free trial from the My Nintendo website - even if you've already used a free trial in the past."

That website explains how to activate the 7-day trial and outlines the service's automatic renewal system, but clarifies that the code you'll receive can't be used if you've already got an active membership and is only valid until February 8, 2021.

If you're unaware, Nintendo Switch Online is the service that allows players to access online multiplayer for many of the console's games, including Super Smash Bros Ultimate and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. While normally billed as a monthly subscription, Nintendo also offers a week-long trial for new users. Traditionally, you'll only ever get access to that particular deal once, but this offer would appear to be the exception to that rule.

Since the offer runs out in five weeks' time, it won't be much help if you're half-way through a year-long subscription, but if you're planning some one-off gatherings in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in the near future, it'll save you the cost of a one-month deal, at the very least. It's a generous offer from Nintendo, but I don't imagine it's something the company will repeat in a hurry, so make sure you take advantage of it before it's gone.

