Here's every Nintendo Direct Mini announcement from today's stream

The Nintendo Direct Mini presentation was miniature in name only. Nintendo packed announcements and trailers for more than two dozen games into a runtime of just under half an hour.

The Nintendo Direct Mini encompassed surprise reveals as well as updates on long-awaited titles, though fans will need to keep waiting for any more news on the Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel or Metroid Prime 4 . There's a lot to start playing right now and even more to look forward to - here's a recap of all the Nintendo Direct Mini games.

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition

Release date: May 29, 2020

The latest version of Xenoblade Chronicles features refined visuals, re-recorded music, and a bunch of quality-of-life changes such as layered armor for keeping your look just the way you like it. It even includes a new epilogue chapter dubbed Future Connected that stars Melia and Shulk.

BioShock, Borderlands, and XCOM headed to Switch

Release date: May 29, 2020

A whole mess of 2K Games are headed to Nintendo Switch all on one day: Borderlands Legendary Collection, which includes the first three Borderlands games; BioShock: The Collection, which includes both games and their DLC; and XCOM 2 Collection, which includes the base game, the War of the Chosen expansion, and four DLC packs.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: Black Order - Shadow of Doom DLC

Release date: Out now

The latest DLC expansion for Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 follows the rise of Dr. Doom. The Fantastic Four's arch-rival has his own plans to save the world, and they don't look particularly friendly to our legion of superheroes.

Shinsekai: Into the Depths

Release date: Out now

This deep-sea, side-scrolling adventure lets you explore a strange world under the waves. It was previously available as an Apple Arcade exclusive, and now you can plumb its depths on Switch.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons updates mark the seasons

Release date: April 1 - 12, 2020

The villagers of Animal Crossing: New Horizons will greet their first seasonal event starting on April 1, and Nintendo gave us a teaser of all the egg-gathering, DIY crafting joy . You can also look forward to another update for Earth Day later in April.

Good Job

Release date: Out now

You've solved environmental puzzles before, but have you ever launched a projector through five office walls to get a meeting back in order? You will once you play Good Job.

Catherine: Full Body

Release date: July 7, 2020

The developers of Persona made an oddball psychological puzzler about infidelity, and now you can finally play its expanded version on Switch. Get ready to push some symbolic blocks.

Ring Fit Adventure rhythm mode update

Release date: Out now

Ring Fit Adventure grows with a new rhythm mode, letting you work out with the RingCon to the tune of songs from Super Mario Odyssey , Splatoon 2 , and more. The in-game RingCon also has a female voice option now.

King's Bounty 2

Release date: 2020

The 1990 tactical RPG that inspired games like the Heroes of Might and Magic series gets its own modern followup. You'll lead your armies through massive battles while interacting with friends and rivals whose personalities are shaped by your choices.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate brings in an Arms fighter, and Arms gets a free trial

Release date: June 2020

The first new contender in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2 will hail from ARMS. Nintendo isn't saying which stretchy-armed fighter it will be yet, but you can expect them to be announced and released in June. Switch online members can also play Arms for free from March 26 to April 6.

Bravely Default 2

Release date: 2020

The next chapter in the series inspired by classic JRPGs tells a new story with four fresh-faced heroes. While you'll need to wait a while longer to play the full game, you can pick up a free demo on the eShop right now.

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

Release date: June 5

Care for some backgammon? How about Go? Maybe air hockey? Clubhouse Games brings together 51 classics from around the world and lets you play with friends right on your touchscreen or via local and online play.

Ninjala

Release date: May 27

If you love Splatoon's bright visuals and fast action, you should give Ninjala a look as well; it's an online combat game that sets players against each other using off-the-wall ninja weaponry and gum-powered abilities. And you don't have much to lose - it's free to play.

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

(Image credit: Lucasarts/Aspyr Media)

Release date: Out now

The sequel to Jedi Outcast lets you create your own apprentice to study under the tutelage of Luke Skywalker and Kyle Katarn, and you can now play it with modernized controls on your Switch . It even includes online multiplayer!

Star Wars: Episode 1 Racer

(Image credit: Lucasarts/Aspyr Media)

Release date: Coming soon

The classic game of podracing action is a unique artifact from another time in Star Wars fandom, and it's still a pulse-pounding racer in its own right. You'll be able to play a refreshed version of it on Switch "soon."

Panzer Dragoon: Remake

Release date: Out now

This fully remade version of the 1995 Sega Saturn classic features new visuals and modernized controls with the same challenge of the original. Lock-on, shoot, and dodge through a strange and fantastical world.

Trials of Mana

(Image credit: Square)

Release date: April 24

Trials of Mana is a fully remade version of the SNES original (which old-school JRPG fans may also know from the fan-translation days as Secret of Mana 2 or Seiken Densetsu 3). You can play the demo right now, and the full version will follow next month.

Pokemon Sword and Shield expansion pass

Release date: By end of June

The Nintendo Direct Mini concluded with a new look at the Pokemon Sword and Shield expansion pass , starting with the Isle of Armor. It showed off how we'll partner up with new fighting-type Legendary Kubfu to clear one of two towers and power it up along the way.

But there's still more - just before it got to Pokemon, Nintendo went into a lighting round of game teases. Here's a quick recap on everything it showed and their release dates.

Fuser, Autumn 2020

Elder Scrolls Blades, Spring 2020

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus, May 2020

Vigor - Closed Beta, April 9

Burnout Paradise Remastered, 2020

Saints Row IV: Re-elected, March 27

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 3, June 30

Mr. Driller DrillLand, June 25

Minecraft Dungeons, Spring 2020