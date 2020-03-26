Pokemon Sword and Shield DLC detailed in surprise Nintendo Direct: G-Max moves, Legendary Kubfu evolution, and more

Today's surprise Nintendo Direct Mini dropped some new information about the Pokemon Sword and Shield expansion pass .

The first part of the pass, The Isle of Armor, will launch by the end of June, so it was the focus of today's showcase. We were already acquainted with Kubfu, the new Fighting-type Legendary coming in The Isle of Armor, but today's update gave us a better look at its evolution tree.

The Isle of Armor is home to a central dojo, which is where you'll receive Kubfu from master Mustard. It also features two gym-like towers, and while you can choose whether to take on the Tower of Darkness or the Tower of Waters, you can only clear one Tower.

The Tower you clear will affect how your Kubfu evolves. It will turn into Urshifu either way, but its fighting style will match your Tower. Clearing the Tower of Darkness will grant Urshifu the aggressive Single Strike Style, while the Tower of Waters will unlock the more defensive and reactive Rapid Strike Style.

Kubfu aside, today's showcase highlighted some of the new moves and cosmetics coming in the expansion pass. The final evolutions of the Galarian starters are all receiving Gigantamax forms, and today we saw the G-Max moves of Rillaboom, Cinderace, and Inteleon in action. Respectively, those are G-Max Drum Solo, G-Max Fire Ball, and G-Max Hydro Snipe.

The expansion pass will also add several hair, clothing, and Pokemon League Card options, and if you purchase the pass before August 31, you'll receive a bonus outfit emblazoned with a sword and shield theme.

Ahead of The Isle of Armor in June and The Crown Tundra this fall, Pokemon Sword and Shield will update its Wild Area to make certain Pokemon easier to catch. Starting today, Pokemon Sword players will have a higher chance of encountering the Gigantamax forms of Copperajah and Duraludon, while Pokemon Shield players will see more of G-Max Garbodor and Charizard.