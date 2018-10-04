Here’s a closer look at an Avengers 4 leak showing Thanos’ new sword (it’s perfectly balanced too)

Forget the Infinity Gauntlet, Avengers: Endgame is going to be proof that Thanos knows how to bring the pain in many more ways than simply just snapping his fingers. That’s because a possible new Avengers 4 leak has shown off a new Thanos weapon for everyone to be terrified by – a gigantic six-foot sword. Pointy.

A Reddit post has the goodies and – I know what you’re thinking – it’s Reddit. It could be anything from anywhere. But this Thanos sword has actually been backed by previously-leaked Avengers 4 concept art that shows the Mad Titan with a sword in each hand. This thing certainly looks like it can be broken apart and re-attached at the hilt for some variety while stabbing some of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Of course, it’s also perfectly balanced. Because why not? Take a look.

If there was one thing that Thanos lacked in Avengers: Infinity War, it was a properly epic fight scene. Sure, he bested the Hulk, and was nearly taken down by Thor but, in terms of choreography and action, it was lacking a little. That sharp new plaything may just keep the Avengers firmly at bay – but when is he going to use it?

My theory? Time travel. Again. Yup, this sword, far from being a replacement for the burned-out Infinity Gauntlet, could be something that Thanos kept around with him in the past. Hey, if you’re going to stop him, you may as well try and take him down at his weakest. Unfortunately, Thanos at his weakest also means he’s carrying something that can cut you in two with little more than a shrug. Still, it’s a start.

If that wasn't worrying enough, check out the cast talking about the Avengers: Endgame ending. Uh-oh.

