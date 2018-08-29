Hello there - Clone Wars content coming to Star Wars Battlefront 2 starting in October

I hope you're ready to hear people quoting the Star Wars prequels ad nauseum, because Star Wars Battlefront 2 is about to get an influx of Clone Wars content, starting in October with General Grievous. And he's just the start.

DICE's roadmap for the remaining months of 2018 is packed with Clone Wars heroes, villains, and locales. After Grievous arrives in October, Obi-Wan Kenobi (as he appeared in his younger years) joins the fight in November, along with a new Galactic Assault map set on Geonosis. As temperatures cool and we move into winter, Count Dooku, Anakin Skywalker, and a brand-new mode will also become available.

Star Wars Battlefront 2's launch... well, it could've gone better. The game's over-reliance on loot boxes and a confusing progression system - so notorious it caused countries like Belgium to label the business model akin to gambling - caused many to turn their noses up at DICE's interstellar war simulator. But with loot boxes now patched out almost entirely, a totally revamped progression system, and this promising roadmap, it feels like the game has started to turn itself around.

Adding some fan favorite characters like Grievous and Kenobi seems like another way to earn some goodwill among players, and I'll admit: it's certainly working on me. I always thought Grievous was a cool character (at least in terms of visual design), so getting the chance to play as the four-armed mechanical monstrosity is enticing. And ever since Battlefront 2 ditched the season pass in favor of free DLC available to everyone, I don't have to worry about buyer's remorse. Once Kenobi enters the picture, this will be me:

This news story is over, reader. I have the high ground.