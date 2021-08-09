Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice upgraded for Xbox Series X

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice has been enhanced for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Through the new trailer just below, Xbox announced that Ninja Theory's action-adventure game had been enhanced for its consoles earlier today on August 9. The trailer doesn't actually give away too much, alluding mainly to "enriched visuals" for the new, upgraded version of Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice on both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Elsewhere though, there's confirmation of new ray tracing abilities for Senua's Sacrifice through the new update. There's also mention of a "resolution mode" in the trailer's description on YouTube, which we can only assume will render the game in a native 4K output, perhaps dropping down the frame rate output to 30FPS for the enhanced visuals.

Elsewhere for developer Ninja Theory, work on Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is ongoing. First unveiled back in December 2019, almost a year before the Xbox Series X launch in November 2020, Senua's Saga was one of the first confirmed games to be launching on the new console, which at that time we knew precious little about.

Fast forward nearly two years, and we know relatively little else about the forthcoming sequel from Ninja Theory. Last year in June, Ninja Theory revealed that Senua's Saga would be the first game on the Xbox Series X to be developed using the snazzy new Unreal Engine 5, and Senua actor Melina Juergens revealed she'd been learning how to sword fight as part of development for the sequel. Perhaps we'll see more of Hellblade 2 later this month in August, when Xbox debuts its Gamescom 2021 showcase, focusing on titles that have been already revealed.

For a full list of all the other games confirmed for Xbox's new-gen consoles so far, head over to our upcoming Xbox Series X games guide for more.