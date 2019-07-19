Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Guide: from spell energy to casting, potions, master notes, professions and more

This Harry Potter: Wizards Unite guide is exactly what you need if you're going to try your hand at wizarding. There's a lot to get to grips with from spell energy, casting potion brewing and plenty more. Our Harry Potter: Wizards Unite guide round up some of the most important things you need to know and explains some of the less clear stuff. So it should make your new magical life a little bit easier.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite tips

These Harry Potter: Wizards Unite tips will give you a great head start if you're new to the game. From potion brewing to combat, understanding your profession (class), portkeys, challenges and more, this is firm, wide grounding in the basics. It's the best and if you've played a lot of Pokemon Go. If you're the latter then there's plenty here you'll recognise but maybe not quite in a way you'll understand.

How to get spell energy in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

One of the most important things you'll need to learn fast is how Harry Potter: Wizards Unite spell energy works. This resource is vital to play the game, providing the power you need to cast the spells you need to capture the thing you find in the world. However, you use it up fast and you can only earn it in specific ways (unless you pay cash). This guide outlines what spell energy is and how to earn and conserve it.

How to cast spells in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and hit Masterful level

Understanding how to cast spells in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite isn't as easy as just waving a wand. There's a skill based element that ranks your efforts and powers the spell accordingly - a 'masterful' spell will defeat much higher enemies than a great, good or - shudders - fair. Here's where we tell you how to cast perfect, high powered spells that should defeat anything you meet in the game.

What's the best profession in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite?

While picking houses doesn't really make much difference, your profession does,. So if you're wondering which of the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite professions is best for you, this guide will clear that up. There's three to chose from - Auror, Professor and Magizoologist - each with a specific set of strength and weaknesses. If you're not sure which one to pick then read up on what we've got here before you make a decision.

How does the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Prestige system work?

The ability to prestige in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is an unpacked additional and wondering how the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Prestige system works a very valid question. Here we'll cover all aspects of the three levels of Prestige in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and what it actually means to do it.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Master Notes

Understanding the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Master Notes system is vital if you're brewing a lot of potions. It's a collection of gestures you can use to 'stir' the cauldron of any potion you're making it and speed up the process. The precise things you need to do and in what combination can take some working out though so read this to learn exactly what you need to do.